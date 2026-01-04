Apple's Vision Pro Production Plans, Masimo's Quality Score Declines Despite Patent Win, And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week brought a mixed bag of news, with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at the center of several stories. The tech giant’s rival, Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI), saw its quality score plummet despite a significant patent win over Apple. Here are the top news stories in the Appleverse this past week:

Apple Scales Back Vision Pro Production

Apple has reportedly reduced production and promotion of its Vision Pro headset following sluggish sales. The company’s Chinese manufacturing partner, Luxshare, halted production of the device early last year, and Apple has significantly cut its digital advertising spend for the Vision Pro in key markets.

Masimo’s Quality Score Tumbles Despite Patent Win

Despite a whopping $634 million patent infringement victory against Apple, Masimo is showing signs of weakness in its underlying fundamentals. According to Benzinga Edge's Stock Rankings data, Masimo’s quality score has dropped to 10.43, placing it among the lowest-ranked stocks for operational efficiency.

On-Device AI Threatens Data Centers

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, backed by Jeff Bezos and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , has issued a warning about the future of artificial intelligence. He suggests that on-device intelligence could disrupt the centralized data center model, potentially threatening massive infrastructure investments.

Apple Targets 2026 Launch For AI Wearables

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new AI-driven wearable products — smart glasses and AI-powered AirPods — as early as 2026. This move signals Apple’s intent to extend its Apple Intelligence platform across its broader hardware lineup.

Tim Cook’s Market Moves Draw Attention

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook’s purchase of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares is drawing parallels with market trends. Earlier this year, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) found its footing just as public commentary around the stock turned openly mocking. Cook’s move is seen as a sign of a potential market bottom.

