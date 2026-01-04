Polymarket Trader Turns $34K Into $436K By Betting On Maduro's Capture By Trump Administration

Traders and speculative bettors have profited significantly from the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the President of Venezuela, sparking discussions about the potential use of insider information in prediction markets.

Polymarket Bets

The capture of Maduro was anticipated by traders on Polymarket, who saw a surge in the market for his possible ousting late Friday night.

The announcement of the Venezuelan president's capture by President Donald Trump early Saturday morning confirmed these market movements. A newly created account invested $33,849 on Friday, predicting Maduro’s exit and subsequently earned $436,759.61 after his capture.

Increased Activity Ahead Of Announcement

The market saw increased activity with questions related to Venezuela, particularly “Maduro in U.S. custody by January 31?” which spiked around 4:20 a.m. ET, ahead of President Trump’s announcement.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) is set to propose the Public Integrity in Financial Prediction Markets Act of 2026, aiming to prevent federal officials from engaging in prediction markets, according to a report by Axios.

Reactions After Maduro's Capture

The capture of Maduro has had significant political and social repercussions. The Venezuelan community in Florida, particularly in Doral, celebrated the news with music, dancing, and gatherings at local venues like El Arepazo, a popular arepa shop.

However, the operation has also drawn criticism from U.S. politicians. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized President Trump for acting without constitutional authority, suggesting that the operation violated international law.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a warning to Cuban leaders, suggesting that they should be concerned about their influence over Venezuela’s security.

