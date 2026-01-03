Jeff Bezos Picked Andy Jassy To Run Amazon. His Secret? Dad's Advice: Do It All The Way Or Don't

When Jeff Bezos stepped aside in 2021, the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder handed the keys to Andy Jassy, a longtime insider whose leadership philosophy was shaped long before boardrooms — by lessons from his father.

From Early Amazon Employee To Bezos' Chosen Successor

Jassy became Amazon's second CEO in July 2021, marking a rare leadership transition at one of the world's most powerful companies.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 — the same year it went public — and spent decades rising through the ranks before founding Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2006.

AWS would become Amazon's most profitable engine and by the time Jassy stepped down as its CEO in 2021, the cloud unit had grown into a roughly $40 billion annual business.

That track record made him Bezos's clear choice to lead the $2.49 trillion e-commerce and cloud giant.

The Childhood Lessons That Still Guide Amazon's CEO

In a 2022 Amazon-hosted fireside chat, Jassy said his biggest influence growing up wasn't a business leader — it was his father.

Jassy described his dad as a thoughtful, humble and hardworking man who quietly taught him accountability and discipline.

One lesson stuck from watching his father carefully sign checks and receipts. When Jassy asked why he took so much time, his father told him never to assume he was too important for others to read his name — a reminder, Jassy said, that no one is above accountability.

Another moment came at a childhood soccer game, when Jassy's father challenged him to run a mile. After finishing slowly and proudly declaring success, Jassy recalled his father responding bluntly: If you're going to do something halfway, don't do it at all.

"He doesn’t remember saying that either, but it always stuck with me that if you’re gonna do something, do it right or don’t do it. And so he just was a great role model my whole life," Jassy said, explaining that those lessons still play like "tapes" in the back of his mind when he makes decisions today.

Inside Andy Jassy's First-Year CEO Pay Package

Amazon disclosed that Jassy earned $212.7 million in total compensation in 2021, his first year as CEO. Nearly all of it came from restricted stock that vests over 10 years, designed to incentivize long-term performance. His base salary remained $175,000.

Jassy officially took over on July 5, 2021, coinciding with the 27th anniversary of the company's incorporation.

Amazon shares closed at an adjusted $159.90 on July 7, 2021, and were trading at $232.53 as of Tuesday's close, marking a roughly 45% gain since Jassy assumed leadership.

