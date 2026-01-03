Daniel Newman Says AI Hype Is Turning Into Hardware Reality As Chip Supply Chain Fuels The Next Wave Of Market Gains: 'Demand Is There'

Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman said that the artificial intelligence trade is entering a decisive phase as real-world chip capacity, not hype, begins to drive the market's next leg higher.

AI Trade Gets A ‘Monster Boost' As Chip Stocks Lead

On Friday, Newman said the AI trade got a "monster boost" at the start of the trading session as investors piled into semiconductor and supply-chain stocks tied to AI.

In a post on X, Newman pointed to Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) , ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) as leading the move.

According to Newman, demand for AI remains overwhelming, but the market's ability to deliver hardware at scale has been the limiting factor.

"The demand is there if the supply can be delivered," he said on X, underscoring why chipmakers and equipment suppliers are now outperforming.

Wall Street Rotates From Big Tech To AI Infrastructure

Newman also shared a clip from his appearance on Fox Business, in which he said the market is seeing a noticeable rotation, with some large-cap growth names pulling back while AI-linked chip stocks surge.

He described a session where risk assets broadly performed well, but capital flowed more aggressively into companies that enable AI rather than those that merely deploy it.

Newman noted that investors are increasingly focused on the physical build-out required to sustain the AI boom, rather than just software narratives.

China Demand, TSMC Expansion And ASML EUV Sales Drive Optimism

The analyst highlighted several tailwinds supporting the rally, including signs of strong demand from China, expansion plans at TSMC and rising sales of ASML's advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography machines.

He said these developments suggest the industry is laying the groundwork for the next wave of AI-driven growth.

According to Newman, the combination of expanding foundry capacity, more chipmaking tools and improved supply-chain visibility is critical to keeping the rally intact.

Newman cautioned that sustained gains in AI-related stocks ultimately depend on whether the industry can scale production fast enough.

Futures Index Change Dow Jones +0.66% S&P 500 +0.19% Nasdaq 100 -0.17% Russell 2000 +1.06%

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.