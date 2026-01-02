Why Is Super Micro Stock Gaining Friday?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock rose Friday after the firm unveiled a new high-density server designed for demanding compute workloads.

The company announced that it will introduce a new 6U SuperBlade platform featuring both liquid and air cooling.

The SBI-622BA-1NE12-LCC system utilizes dual Intel Xeon 6900 Series processors, each with up to 256 P-cores.

Compute Density

Supermicro stated that a 6U enclosure can support up to 10 blades, reaching a maximum of 25,600 cores per rack.

The platform supports both direct liquid cooling and standard air cooling.

Supermicro stated that the design can reduce cabling by up to 93% and decrease space requirements by approximately 50% compared to traditional 1U servers.

The company stated that the system targets HPC and AI workloads, including research, financial, and modeling applications.

Memory And Storage

Each blade supports up to 3TB of DDR5 memory and multiple storage options, including PCIe 5.0 NVMe.

Supermicro said the chassis includes two 25G Ethernet switches with 100G uplinks and flexible PCIe expansion.

The company said chassis management enables remote control of blades, power, cooling and networking, plus BIOS access.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were up 6.82% at $31.26 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

