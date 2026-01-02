Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock rose Friday after the EV maker released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 production and delivery figures, offering investors a fresh snapshot of demand as the U.S. EV market remains pressured.

Rivian said it delivered 9,745 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2025 and produced 10,974 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, facility.

Fourth-quarter deliveries declined 26.2% quarter over quarter from 13,201 units in the third quarter, signaling softer demand late in the year.

For the full year 2025, Rivian produced 42,284 vehicles and delivered 42,247 units, representing an approximately 18% year-over-year decline from 51,579 deliveries in 2024, as industrywide demand cooled.

The company also announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on February 12, 2026, along with an accompanying investor webcast.

2025 Context

Rivian's 2025 performance reflected broader challenges within the EV industry, including shifting incentive structures, pricing pressure, and demand normalization following several years of rapid growth.

In a broader 2025 review, Rivian was grouped with other EV makers navigating demand softness while emphasizing cost discipline and future product catalysts, including the company's upcoming R2 platform.

Peer Snapshot

Rivian's update landed amid mixed developments for EV peers. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued to dominate volumes but faced slowing growth, while Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) worked through production and demand challenges of its own, according to Benzinga's 2025 EV sector coverage.

What Investors Are Watching

With production and delivery figures now in hand, attention turns to Rivian's February earnings report for updates on margins, cost controls, and 2026 priorities as the company works to stabilize demand in a tougher EV environment.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were down 1.95% at $19.32 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

