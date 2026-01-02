Taiwan Semiconductor Begins 2026 With US Export Approval

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) remains at the center of investor attention, buoyed by the artificial intelligence frenzy.

U.S. Export License

Taiwan Semiconductor shares gained on Friday after the company secured a one-year U.S. export license that allows it to continue importing American chipmaking equipment for its China operations.

The U.S. Department of Commerce approved the annual license covering Taiwan Semiconductor's Nanjing fabrication plant.

The approval will enable U.S.-controlled tools to ship without requiring separate approvals from individual vendors.

The license will ensure seamless manufacturing and stable product deliveries.

The stock has climbed roughly 51% over the past 12 months in the U.S. market.

Taiwan Market Hits Record High

Taiwan's stock market opened in 2026 at a record high, powered by strong buying in AI-related names led by Taiwan Semiconductor.

The Taiex surged 386.21 points, or 1.33%, to close at an all-time high of 29,349.81 on Friday, Focus Taiwan reported on Friday.

Turnover jumped to NT$648.84 billion ($20.66 billion), signaling broad-based participation across large-cap technology stocks.

Foreign Investors Return

Analysts said foreign institutional investors returned from holiday breaks and funneled fresh capital into Taiwanese equities.

The strength of the Taiwan dollar acted as a major catalyst behind the infusion.

Concord Securities analyst Kerry Huang said overseas investors rebuilt positions with Taiwan Semiconductor as their top target, betting the chipmaker will deliver positive signals at its investor conference scheduled for January 15.

Taiwan Semiconductor represents more than 40% of the Taiwan market's total value.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 2.83% at $312.50 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Jack Hong via Shutterstock