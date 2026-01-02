This Amazon Competitor Is Starting To Flare Up Following A Muted 2025: Momentum Score Surges

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rival Etsy Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) is beginning to stir after being dormant for an extended period of time, and this is already showing up in its Momentum score.

Shares of the vintage e-commerce website were up just 4.39% last year, and have largely lagged against peers and benchmarks over the past couple of years. It, however, looks set to start the new year with some fresh momentum.

Amazon Rival Sees Spike In Momentum

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings assesses the strength of a stock, taking into consideration its price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against others.

Etsy’s Momentum score has surged from 32.82 to 47.16 within the span of a week, as the stock sits firmly within its 52-week range, while continuing to trend upward, hinting at a period of consolidation or indecision in the market, following an extended period of modest returns.

The stock also gained momentum after the company announced a fresh $750 million share repurchase program last month, which is in addition to $200 million in pending authorizations.

Shares of Etsy were up 0.14% on Wednesday, closing at $55.44, and are up 0.69% overnight. The stock does fairly well on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers, and competitors.

