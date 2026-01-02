Kevin O'Leary Says He Loves Bernie Sanders, But His Call To Halt AI Data Centers Is Laughable: 'That's Surrendering Leadership'

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary is pushing back hard against Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) call to pause AI data center construction, arguing that slowing infrastructure growth would hand a strategic advantage to China.

O'Leary Praises Sanders' Messaging, Rejects His AI Policy

On Thursday, O'Leary, the Canadian businessman and longtime television investor, took to X to respond to Sanders' proposal, striking a tone that mixed admiration with sharp criticism.

He said he "genuinely" likes Sanders and called him a master of viral messaging and grassroots fundraising, noting that provocative sound bites reliably translate into small-dollar donations.

"I love Bernie Sanders. He's the master of the sound bite and the best $5-at-a-time social media fundraiser I've ever seen. He says outrageous things, they go viral, and the donations roll in. That's the playbook," O'Leary wrote.

However, when it comes to policy, the investor said calls to slow technology development or impose moratoriums on data centers are detached from reality. “That's not protecting workers, that's surrendering leadership.”

In his view, halting construction would not protect workers or democracy—it would amount to giving up global leadership.

If We Don't Build, Someone Else Will: Kevin O'Leary

O'Leary warned that delaying AI infrastructure in the U.S. would only shift that investment elsewhere, with China positioned to benefit the most.

While Washington debates permits and regulations, he argued, Beijing is rapidly building, scaling, and leveraging AI capacity.

He framed the issue as one of national security as much as economics, saying the advantage gained through faster AI and data center deployment could translate into military and geopolitical power, including advanced autonomous systems aimed at flashpoints such as Taiwan.

The idea that the U.S. could simply pause without consequences, he said, is unrealistic.

Sanders Warns Of Power, Profits And Public Costs

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, has argued that the billionaire-led expansion of artificial intelligence threatens jobs, democracy and public resources.

He has singled out tech leaders, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel and Bill Gates, saying AI is being pushed to concentrate wealth and power rather than support working families.

Experts note that data centers already account for roughly 5% of U.S. electricity consumption, a share expected to climb rapidly as AI adoption accelerates.

Red Tape, Speed And The Global AI Race

O'Leary has repeatedly warned that U.S. permitting delays are allowing China to outpace America in building new data centers.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has echoed that concern, noting that major AI facilities can take years to complete in the U.S., while China moves far faster on large-scale infrastructure.

As of November 2025, the U.S. hosts 4,165 data centers—more than any other country—while China has 381, according to data from Statista.

