Mark Cuban Reveals Why He Prefers Email Over Phone Calls: 'I'm Really Good At It'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, has made it clear that he does not take phone calls. Instead, he prefers email, and he has a good reason for this preference.

Mark Cuban Says No To Phone Calls

In a recent TikTok video posted by MasterClass and cited by Fortune, Cuban explained his preference for email over phone calls. He believes that communicating via email allows him to provide more thoughtful and comprehensive responses.

“No, I don’t do calls,” said Cuban. “You know, I’ll engage with you via email, and trust me, I do this all the time. I’m really good at it.”

He also pointed out that the nature of his busy schedule makes it difficult for him to remember everything discussed during a phone call.

"If we do it via email, I can search for it, always," Cuban noted.

See Also: ‘You Don’t Have To Convince Your Parents Of Anything’ — Dave Ramsey Tells 22-Year-Old Earning $100K As Mom And Dad Push A $30K Car Debt

Email As A Business Strategy

Cuban's preference for email over phone calls is not new. He has previously claimed that he maintains a searchable archive of his email inbox that runs back decades and revealed why he prefers it over long, boring meetings.

In 2024, Cuban, the former principal owner of the Dallas Mavericks, invested $100 million through email pitches and said that his email address is publicly available. This approach has led to multiple deals, including a $350,000 investment in a company founded by a 20-year-old entrepreneur who contacted Cuban by email.

Despite the downsides of communicating exclusively via email or text, as pointed out by Emilie Vignon, associate director at Robert Walters California, who stated, "Younger generations are less inclined to spend hours in a restaurant or cafe when they can have a quick discussion online," Cuban's success with this communication style is evident.

Cuban’s preference for email has not only streamlined his business operations but has also provided opportunities for entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to him.

The ‘Shark Tank’ star has an estimated net worth of $6 billion.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock/Joe Seer

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.