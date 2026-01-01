Elon Musk Donated Over 210,000 Tesla Shares Worth Almost $100 Million: 'Part Of Year End Tax Planning,' Says Sawyer Merritt

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk donated more than 210,000 of the EV giant's shares, according to an SEC filing.

Donating Tesla Shares Was A Gift

The SEC filing, dated December 30, showcased that the billionaire donated over 210,699 TSLA shares. According to Benzinga Pro data, Tesla's December 30 high was $463.12, which would translate to shares worth over $97.5 million donated by the CEO.

Influencer Sawyer Merritt, in a post on the social media platform X said that the shares were transferred as part of “year-end tax planning.”

Merritt, in another post, added that the shares were donated by the CEO to his charitable trust.

Elon Musk Claims Taxes Broke IRS System

In a separate post on X on Wednesday, the billionaire claimed that once the amount of taxes paid by him, in a year's time, "broke" the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) system. "Too many digits. They had to update the software to get it processed," the billionaire shared in the post.

Elon Musk Slams Bernie Sanders

The Tesla CEO had earlier slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), calling the Senator a "taker" who can never make anything. Musk also said that all of his wealth was tied to Tesla and SpaceX shares, adding that an increase in share value would occur with good quality products and services.

Sanders, on the other hand, has been a vocal critic of Musk and other billionaires on multiple occasions, urging the federal government to introduce taxation on the wealthy. Sanders has also opposed the tech industry’s AI and Robotics push.

Cybercab Production Scale

Musk also shared that Tesla will scale up production of the company's awaited Cybercab next year, amid Robotaxi testing in Austin, as Musk claimed he was driven around autonomously in a Model Y Robotaxi. A prototype Cybercab was also spotted in Austin.

Price Action: TSLA slid 0.03% to $449.58 during the after-hours trading session on Wednesday, December 31, after slipping 1.04% to $449.72 at Market close.

