Big Promises, Bigger Fails: Meta's Cringe Demo, Apple's Misfires, GPT-5's Letdown And The Cloud Outages That Made Headlines In 2025

From botched live demos and underwhelming product launches to AI backlash and widespread cloud outages, 2025 exposed major cracks in Big Tech's execution as companies, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and OpenAI struggled to meet soaring expectations.

When Live Demos Go Wrong

Few moments captured tech's 2025 misfires better than Meta's onstage demo disasters.

At Meta Connect, CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to showcase the new Ray-Ban smart glasses and Live AI features with a live WhatsApp call — only for the demo to spiral into repeated failures, looping ringtones and awkward pauses.

Meta later blamed everything from Wi-Fi overload to a rare software bug, but the damage was done.

A second demo involving AI-assisted cooking also faltered, reinforcing concerns that Meta's flagship AI products were not as stage-ready as promised.

Ultra-Thin Phones, Ultra-Low Enthusiasm

Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) both bet big on thinner smartphones in 2025 — and lost, according to Tom's Guide.

The iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge delivered sleek designs but required notable compromises, including weaker battery life and fewer camera features.

What frustrated consumers most was pricing. Both devices launched above their standard counterparts despite offering less functionality.

Sales reportedly underwhelmed, prompting Samsung to pause future Edge development and pushing Apple to delay the next iPhone Air.

Apple's ‘Nobody Asked For This' Moment

Beyond hardware, Apple faced criticism for releasing products that many users viewed as unnecessary or impractical.

Its new "Liquid Glass" interface highlighted transparency and visual flair but drew complaints over readability and usability.

Apple also stumbled with novelty products, including a high-priced iPhone "pocket" that became a lightning rod for online mockery.

GPT-5: The AI Launch That Fell Flat

After months of anticipation, OpenAI's GPT-5 arrived to a muted response. While technically more capable than previous models, many users felt the improvements were incremental and, in some cases, inferior to earlier versions.

OpenAI aggravated frustrations by initially removing older models, forcing users to adapt.

Following widespread backlash, the company reversed course, restoring user choice and rolling out updates.

Cloud Outages That Shook The Internet

The most consequential tech failures of 2025 came from massive outages at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) .

The outages temporarily crippled thousands of websites and services, from social platforms to banking tools and smart devices.

It underscored a troubling reality: much of the internet depends on a handful of cloud providers and when they fail, the ripple effects can disrupt daily life worldwide.

