Elon Musk Teases Tesla Cybercab Scale-Up As Robotaxi Push Accelerates

Amid a Robotaxi push currently taking the tech and automotive industries by storm, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has shared that the EV giant's anticipated Cybercab will scale up production next year.

Production Ramp In 2026

On Tuesday, influencer Sawyer Merritt shared a post on the social media platform X with images of Tesla's Cybercab being produced at one of the company's facilities from a new video released by the automaker detailing the major milestones it reached this year.

Responding to the post, Musk shared that the images from the video were of the production tests. "Just testing the production system. Real production ramp starts in April," the billionaire said in the post.

Tesla's Cybercab, Robotaxi Push

Musk's claim coincides with multiple sightings of the Cybercab, with the prototype having been spotted in Austin. The car was also seen being driven around by a human driver in California.

Meanwhile, Musk shared that he was driven around autonomously in a Tesla Model Y Robotaxi in Austin, inching closer to Musk's end-of-the-year driverless operations goal for the city.

However, as we step into the final day of 2025, Tesla has yet to officially announce the rollout of driverless Robotaxis in Austin at the time of writing this article, which could cast doubts over the operation’s scale within the city.

Tesla Shares Q4 Delivery Estimates

Tesla also recently shared delivery estimates for the fourth quarter of 2025, outlining 423k deliveries, which was lower than the market consensus of 445k deliveries for the quarter.

Investor Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management, on the other hand, predicted an even lower 415k deliveries figure for Tesla in the fourth quarter, citing headwinds like policy changes as one of the reasons for the decline.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA slid 0.08% to $454.05 during the after-hours trading session.

