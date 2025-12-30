Elon Musk Says His 'Wealth' Is Tied To Tesla, SpaceX Shares, Criticizes 'Taker' Bernie Sanders

Billionaire Elon Musk has hit back at Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) criticism of his wealth, sharing that his assets primarily comprise Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX shares.

Elon Musk Calls Bernie Sanders A ‘Taker'

Musk took to the social media platform X on Tuesday, sharing that most of his assets are in the form of shares in his two major companies, which only increase in value based on "how much useful product those companies produce and service," he said.

Musk added that his "wealth" can only increase if Tesla and SpaceX produce more goods and services, also outlining that an increase in share value was also beneficial for shareholders, including employees of the company.

He then shared that this was possible because Musk was a "maker" and not a "taker like the Bernie Sanders type politicians of the world," the SpaceX CEO said. He added that politicians like Sanders are "on the take, because they cannot or will not make."

Bernie Sanders' Criticism

The comments come as Sanders has criticized Musk and other billionaires on multiple occasions, urging the federal government to introduce taxation on the wealthy part of society. Sanders has also been a vocal critic of Musk's and the tech industry's AI and Robotics push.

Recently, the lawmaker criticized Musk's and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates' comments about AI making work redundant for people. "How will people feed their families?” if people had “no income,” Sanders asked.

Elon Musk Says Money Won't Matter

Meanwhile, Musk recently doubled down on his claims about money becoming obsolete in the future, as the billionaire responded to a question posted by a user on social media about the President Donald Trump-branded accounts providing seed capital to children until they turn 18.

Notably, Musk is currently the richest person on the planet, with an estimated net worth of over $733 billion. Musk’s newly approved Tesla CEO pay package, worth over $1 trillion, could also pave the way for him to become the first-ever trillionaire, provided Tesla meets all of the goals/milestones laid out in the compensation award by the Board.

