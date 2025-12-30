VivoPower Strikes Deal For AI-Ready Data Center In Norway

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) announced on Tuesday that it has signed an exclusive heads of agreement to acquire an operating, hydro-powered data center site in Norway, positioning the asset as a cornerstone of its AI-focused digital strategy.

The company stated that the facility already operates with more than 40 megawatts of energized capacity and relies solely on 100% renewable hydropower.

Price And Profitability Aim

VivoPower pegged the implied valuation at approximately $40 million and stated that the purchase could add roughly $10 million in pro forma EBITDA, positioning the deal as highly accretive at an indicative four times pro forma EBITDA.

Why This Site Fits AI

The company pointed to already-energized hydropower priced below $0.035 per kilowatt-hour, as well as its Nordic location, which supports efficient operations. VivoPower also cited a 50-year land lease and said regulators may consider an additional 40 megawatts for approval in 2026.

Funding And Timing

VivoPower expects to fund the transaction through deferred vendor financing and a convertible preference share tranche. The preference shares carry a $6.80 conversion price and a 6% payment-in-kind annual coupon.

Issuance would require shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for January 2026. The company anticipates that the transaction will close in January 2026.

Under its Caret Digital banner, VivoPower plans to transition the site from blockchain compute co-hosting to a Sovereign AI Hub, designed for large language model training and inference, for enterprises seeking carbon-neutral computing.

VivoPower has also explored other ways to fund its AI push, including steps described in its assessment of solar assets.

VVPR Price Action: Vivopower International shares were down 9.96% at $2.39 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

