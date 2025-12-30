Samsung logo on board
December 30, 2025 9:01 AM 2 min read

US Grants Samsung, SK Hynix One-Year License To Ship Chip Tools To China

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow

U.S. policy changes and a tightening global memory chip market are putting South Korea's largest semiconductor makers under renewed scrutiny.

The U.S. government has issued annual licenses allowing Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix to import chipmaking equipment into their China-based facilities through 2026.

The move follows a broader policy shift that now requires companies to secure yearly approvals to ship semiconductor manufacturing tools into China, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Also Read: Samsung To Unveil First In-House GPU For Exynos 2600

The change follows Washington's earlier decision to revoke long-standing license exemptions and move to a year-by-year approval process for sensitive chipmaking equipment.

Under the new framework, shipments of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing tools to China will require explicit annual authorization from American regulators.

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) had previously operated under validated end-user status, which allowed limited equipment shipments without applying for individual licenses.

That status is set to expire on December 31. Beginning in 2026, approvals will be reassessed annually, adding a fresh layer of regulatory uncertainty for foreign chipmakers running advanced manufacturing operations in China.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chipmaker, and SK Hynix, the second-largest, rely heavily on China as a manufacturing base, especially for legacy memory chips. The policy shift raises fresh questions about supply stability at a time when the global memory market remains tight.

Earlier in 2025, the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security revoked the companies' Validated End User status, which had allowed them to import U.S. equipment without individual licenses.

Read Next:

Photo by Sybillla via Shutterstock

MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$294.980.21%
Overview
SSNLF Logo
SSNLFSamsung Electronics Co Ltd
$65.2154.0%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$302.500.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved