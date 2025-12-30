Ivanka Trump Congratulates Google DeepMind CEO As 'The Thinking Game' Crosses 200 Million Views On YouTube, Calls It An 'Amazing' Documentary

Ivanka Trump congratulated Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis on Monday after "The Thinking Game," a documentary about his AI lab, surpassed 200 million views on YouTube just four weeks after its release.

Trump Amplifies Hassabis Milestone To Online Followers

On X, the former presidential adviser wrote, "An amazing documentary! Definitely worth watching. Congratulations @demishassabis," quoting Hassabis' own celebratory post.

His message said, "‘The Thinking Game' documentary has just passed 200M views on YouTube in just 4 weeks! Perfect holiday viewing if you're interested in a behind-the-scenes look at how an AGI lab works, or what goes into making a Nobel Prize-winning project like AlphaFold happen."

In a follow-up post, Hassabis praised the creative team behind the film, writing, "Amazing work from the incredibly talented Director Greg Kohs, Producers Gary Kreig & Jonathan Fildes, and a wonderful score from the maestro Dan Deacon."

Hassabis has since replied to Trump’s post, thanking her for the endorsement. At the time of writing, the documentary has close to 217 million views on YouTube.

Documentary Charts DeepMind's Long Road To Breakthroughs

Google made "The Thinking Game," a 2024 Tribeca Festival spotlight documentary about DeepMind, available to stream for free on its YouTube channel starting Nov. 25. The nearly 90-minute film, shot over five years, follows Hassabis and his researchers as they chase breakthroughs in artificial general intelligence and build AlphaFold, the AI system that cracked a 50-year problem in protein folding.

The documentary traces Hassabis' story from his childhood as a chess prodigy in London through his work in video games and neuroscience to co-founding DeepMind, now part of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google.

Nobel-Winning Science And Growing Public Fascination

Born in 1976, Hassabis went on to share the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for work on AlphaFold2, which predicts the structures of known proteins and is widely used in drug discovery.

Reviews have described the film as a rare inside look at a cutting-edge AI lab, while some critics, such as those at The Guardian, say it leans toward a corporate self-portrait.

Photo Courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com

