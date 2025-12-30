Bernie Sanders Asks Elon Musk, Bill Gates This 'Simple Question' Amid Robotics, AI Push: 'How Will People Feed...'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has slammed Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, as well as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, for their views on AI and Robotics.

How Will People Feed Their Families? Asks Bernie Sanders

In a post attached with a video on the social media platform X on Monday, the Vermont Independent questioned the tech industry's AI and Robotics push. He slammed Musk, who is investing "hundreds of billions of dollars" into Robotics and AI, for stating that "AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional."

Musk has long touted the Optimus robot, predicting that it would enable a "universal high income" as well as help mitigate crime. Musk also shared that the Robot could one day perform surgery. The billionaire had also recently shared that AI and Robotics were the only way to make everyone wealthy.

He also slammed Gates, who also invested "hundreds of billions of dollars," for saying that "humans won’t be needed for most things" once AI technology progresses further.

Sanders then said that he had a "simple question" for the tech industry. "How will people feed their families?" if people had "no income," Sanders asked. He also asked how people would have access to healthcare without a job. "There has not been one serious word of discussion in the Congress about that reality," Sanders said.

Bernie Sanders Questions The Tech Industry

This isn't the first time that the lawmaker has questioned Musk. He had earlier asked the billionaire about his roadmap to achieving the "utopia" he had touted, which would be enabled by the push towards developing robotics and AI technology. Sanders also received backing from Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif).

Sanders has also expressed opposition to the construction of AI datacenters. He had warned that the push towards AI is posing a threat to people's jobs, democracy, as well as public resources. Musk had also gotten into a heated exchange with Sanders for his opposition to the datacenters, calling him a coward without any "sense of adventure."

