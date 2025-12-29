Musk Ready To Rewrite Tesla Mission Statement? CEO Says 'Amazing' Is More Joyful Than 'Sustainable'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) set new records for vehicle deliveries in the third quarter and continues to show strong demand for its energy business. While vehicles are a key to the company's future, analysts are putting more emphasis on robots and AI, something CEO Elon Musk is likely perfectly fine with.

Musk Changes Tesla Mission

Musk is no stranger to frequent posts on social media, which sometimes include posts about how the business is doing or where the EV giant is headed in the future.

On Christmas Eve, Musk shared something on X that could highlight Tesla’s future focus areas.

"Am changing the Tesla mission wording from: Sustainable Abundance To Amazing Abundance," Musk tweeted.

Musk also replied and said that the latter (Amazing) is "more joyful," suggesting that amazing is a better word to use than sustainable.

Benzinga reached out to Tesla for clarification on what mission wording is officially changing.

Tesla's current mission statement on its website maintains the use of sustainable.

"Accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy," the website reads.

The Tesla website also says, "the future is sustainable."

Tesla's website is full of references to "sustainable," which has been one of the core words used by the company over the years when discussing electric vehicles, solar energy, energy storage and more.

"We design sustainable systems that are massively scalable – resulting in the greatest environmental benefit possible," the website reads.

Tesla's website says its master plans have a vision of a "sustainable future."

Shifting Goals and Mission Statement

According to a report from Electrek, Tesla has been slowly changing its key goals and moving away from prioritizing sustainability.

The report says that Tesla's original mission statement was, "to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport." That statement shifted to "sustainable energy" after the company acquired SolarCity and launched products such as the Powerwall and Megapack in the energy storage segment.

Musk has been using the phrase "sustainable abundance" in recent years as the company shifted its focus from energy-focused items like electric vehicles and energy storage to new areas such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

With the change in wording from "sustainable abundance" to "amazing abundance," Musk could be signaling a lower emphasis on sustainability and a greater focus on consumer products, such as electric vehicles, humanoid robots, and AI technology.

Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.5 trillion. Musk has said in the past that the company could be worth more than $20 trillion in the future based on the development of robotics and AI. Musk attributes around 80% of the company's future valuation to the Optimus humanoid robot.

The new mission statement may better align with Musk's vision for the company’s future. For Tesla fans and followers who bought into the company due to its ambitions for clean energy, the endgame may have changed for the company and its leader.

