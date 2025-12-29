Intel's AI Reset Gets $5 Billion Boost From Nvidia

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) said Monday it has completed the issuance and sale of more than 214 million shares of common stock to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a $5 billion private placement.

The transaction was finalized on December 26, 2025, following the execution of an agreement previously announced between the companies. Intel issued 214,776,632 shares at $23.28 per share, generating $5.0 billion in gross proceeds. The shares carry a par value of $0.001 per share.

The issuance was completed under a Securities Purchase Agreement dated September 15, 2025.

Strategic Reset Under New Leadership

The deal lands as Intel pushes through a broader strategic reset under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who has called 2025 a “defining year” for the company. Intel shares are up about 81% year to date, reflecting investor optimism around a turnaround driven by AI-focused funding and execution improvements.

Alongside the Nvidia investment, Intel has also secured a separate $2 billion commitment from SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY) . Tan has cited tighter execution, cultural changes, and renewed customer confidence as key contributors to the rebound.

The Nvidia stake strengthens Intel’s balance sheet as it works to regain competitiveness in AI chips and advanced manufacturing, even as it navigates ongoing political and regulatory scrutiny.

Price Action: Intel shares were down 0.03% at $36.19 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Nvidia shares were down 1.23%.

