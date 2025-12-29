XPeng's Self-Driving AI Learns To Tune Out The Noise

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) , in collaboration with Peking University, announced on Monday that its autonomous driving research paper has been accepted by AAAI 2026.

AAAI 2026 is one of the world's most selective artificial intelligence conferences. It received 23,680 submissions this year and accepted just 4,167 papers, representing an acceptance rate of 17.6%.

Breakthrough In Autonomous Driving AI

The paper, FastDriveVLA: Efficient End-to-End Driving via Plug-and-Play Reconstruction-based Token Pruning, introduces FastDriveVLA, a visual token pruning framework designed for end-to-end autonomous driving Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models.

The approach allows AI systems to "drive like a human" by focusing on critical visual cues while filtering out irrelevant background information.

VLA models are increasingly utilized in autonomous driving due to their robust scene understanding and action reasoning capabilities. However, they typically process thousands of visual tokens per image, increasing onboard computing demands and slowing real-time inference.

Reducing Compute Load While Preserving Performance

FastDriveVLA addresses this challenge by employing a reconstruction-based pruning method inspired by human driving behavior. The framework applies an adversarial foreground-background reconstruction strategy to identify and retain high-value visual tokens.

On the nuScenes autonomous driving benchmark, FastDriveVLA delivered state-of-the-art results across multiple pruning ratios. When visual tokens were reduced from 3,249 to 812, the model achieved a nearly 7.5-fold reduction in computational load while maintaining high planning accuracy.

Progress Toward L4 Autonomy

This marks XPeng's second appearance at a top-tier global AI conference in 2025. In June, the company presented at CVPR WAD. At its AI Day in November, XPeng unveiled its VLA 2.0 architecture, which removes the language translation step to enable direct Visual-to-Action generation.

The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival said the advances reinforce its full-stack AI capabilities as it works toward L4 autonomous driving. XPeng shares are up 76% year-to-date, driven by demand for its electric vehicles.

XPEV Price Action: XPeng shares were down 2.12% at $20.34 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

