South Korean telecom operator SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) on Saturday announced the launch of A.X K1, the country’s first hyperscale artificial intelligence model, featuring 519 billion parameters.

Domestic Alternative to AI

The launch marks a breakthrough for South Korea, providing a domestic alternative to the dominant AI technologies from China and the U.S.

The A.X K1 is intended to anchor a comprehensive “full-stack” AI environment, integrating everything from chip production to consumer software.

As a foundational “Teacher Model,” it serves as a knowledge source that trains smaller models (sub-70B), acting as a vital component of the country’s AI ecosystem.

Technical benchmarks suggest that at this scale of 500B+, the model offers superior reliability in complex logic, mathematics, and agent-led tasks compared to smaller iterations.

Expanding Nationwide AI Accessibility

By deploying A.X K1 through the A. (A-Dot) service, SKT intends to make high-level AI a utility for its 10 million subscribers across various digital interfaces.

The initiative supports the Korean government's "AI for Everyone" vision by enabling access via calls, texts, web, and apps.

The model is expected to significantly upgrade the accuracy of Liner’s global search engine for its 11 million users.

The roll-out of A.X K1 is set to drive innovation across diverse sectors, from industrial automation via A. Biz to the creation of interactive, self-governing characters in Krafton titles and the advancement of humanoid AI.

Testbed For the Semiconductor Industry

Additionally, the model functions as a high-stakes testbed for South Korea’s semiconductor industry.

This ecosystem integrates every step of the value chain, from AI-specific semiconductors and data centers to end-user services.

Backed by specialized contributions in accuracy, reliability, and efficiency from its members, the model has already secured commitments for real-world testing from over 20 major institutions like SK hynix and SK Innovation.

SKM Price Action: SK Telecom Co. shares closed higher by 0.98% at $20.51 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock