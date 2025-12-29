Geoffrey Hinton Warns AI Will Replace 'Many, Many Jobs' By 2026 As Machines Learn To Deceive, Outsmart Humans

Artificial intelligence is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and Geoffrey Hinton, a leading AI researcher, warns that 2026 could see the technology replacing millions of human jobs while introducing new risks.

AI Set To Replace Millions Of Jobs

On Sunday, Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," told CNN's State of the Union that AI's capabilities are improving rapidly, roughly doubling every seven months.

"It's already extremely good. We're going to see it having the capabilities to replace many, many jobs. It's already able to replace jobs in call centers, but it's going to be able to replace many other jobs," he said.

He explained that tasks that previously took hours or months could soon be completed in minutes, including complex software engineering projects.

AI's Rapid Advancement Raises Risks Of Deception

Hinton also raised concerns about AI's ability to reason and deceive.

"If an AI believes someone is trying to prevent it from achieving its goals, it will try to deceive people in order to remain in existence and complete its tasks," he said.

While acknowledging AI's potential benefits in medicine, education, and climate research, Hinton warned that safety measures are lagging behind the technology's rapid development.

"Along with those wonderful things comes some scary things, and I don't think people are putting enough work into how we can mitigate those scary things," he added.

AI Job Loss Fears Grow As Experts Predict Major Workforce Disruption

Last month, Economist Justin Wolfers warned that white-collar workers were now vulnerable to automation, saying AI was replacing cognitive tasks once done by professionals, unlike past technological shifts that mainly displaced manual labor.

In October, a Senate report led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) estimated that nearly 100 million U.S. jobs could be replaced within a decade as companies invested in AI and robotics to cut labor costs, threatening roles from fast food and trucking to accounting and software development.

Sanders also cautioned about the environmental strain of data-center growth.

In September, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted that AI could soon take over 30% to 40% of work tasks, reshaping jobs, eliminating some entirely, and creating new roles as automation accelerated across the economy.

