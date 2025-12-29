Stellantis-Backed Leapmotor Secures $530 Million Funding From Chinese State-Owned Automaker — Targets 4 Million Annual Sales In Next Decade

Stellantis NV-backed (NYSE:STLA) Chinese automaker Zhejiang Leapmotor has raised over $530 million in funding from the State-owned automaker FAW.

Leapmotor Secures Funds Via Stock Sale

The company sold over 74,832,245 Domestic Shares to FAW, with each share priced at HK$55.29 ($7.11), as recently showcased in a filing with the authorities in Hong Kong on Sunday. The total trade comes up to approximately $532 million.

Leapmotor CEO and founder Zhu Jiangming outlined the company's target of 4 million annual sales by the next decade during an event, according to a report by CnEVPost on Sunday. Leapmotor is also targeting reaching annual sales of one million vehicles in 2026.

Chinese EVs Expanding In Europe

Chinese EV companies have been targeting Europe as they chart out global expansion plans. EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) has been at the forefront of its European expansion, consistently recording triple-digit growth in sales in 2025.

Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is also eyeing an expansion into Europe with the company entering into Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, as well as Cambodia in the Asian market. The company also has a partnership in place with Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to build two EVs in Austria at one of Magna's manufacturing facilities in the region.

Elsewhere, Xiaomi Corp (OTC:XIACF) (OTC:XIACY) also announced that it has established an R&D center in Germany, ahead of its entry into the European market in 2027.

China's EV Rules

Authorities in China have also unveiled a new energy-consuming standard for EVs in a first-of-its-kind regulation in the world. According to the regulations, which will kick into effect next year, EVs cannot consume more than 15.1 kWh per 100 kilometers (62 miles).

