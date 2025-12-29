This User Claimed Tesla Influencers Have Returned Cybertrucks Due To Mechanical Issues, Ross Gerber Says 'I'm Keeping It For Now'

Investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, says he will be holding on to his Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck amid poor sales.

‘I'm Keeping It For Now,' Ross Gerber Says

On Sunday, a user on the social media platform X, Miss Jilianne, shared a post criticizing the EV giant's all-electric pickup truck. She claimed that almost every "Tesla influencer" returned the Cybertruck "due to mechanical issues" with the vehicle. She did not elaborate on what the issues were in the post.

Responding to the post, Gerber shared that he would be holding on to his Cybertruck. "I have not had any issues with my Cybertruck," the investor shared, adding that he would be "keeping it for now" as he likes it.

Tesla Cybertruck's Poor Run

Tesla, in Q3 2025, sold just 5,385 Cybertruck units in the U.S., which illustrated a 62.6% YoY decline for the pickup truck. The EV giant is also reportedly sitting on tens of thousands of unsold units of the truck, with the affordable RWD Long-Range version of the pickup doing little to improve sales figures. Gerber had also called on Tesla to discontinue the vehicle altogether.

Ross Gerber's FSD Woes

Gerber, on the other hand, also recently shared his experience with Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, saying that the technology wouldn't work well in the rain with its vision-based approach, as it mistook raindrops for debris on the FSD camera. "Not sure of teslas plans if FSD doesn't work well in rain or direct sunlight…" Gerber said.

It's also worth noting that the investor had earlier hailed the improvements made by Tesla to the FSD system with the FSD v14 update. "This version is a big step up from 13 which was not good," he said of the v14 update. However, Tesla's poor sales have drawn concern from Gerber, who thinks that the company may never make GAAP profits ever again.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.29% to $473.82 following the after-hours trading session on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

