AMD's Lisa Su Pays Tribute To Former IBM CEO Lou Gerstner: An 'Amazingly Curious' Leader Who Shaped Her Early Career

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO, Lisa Su, reflected on the influence of former IBM (NYSE:IBM) CEO Lou Gerstner on her early career, after the former tech executive died on Saturday, aged 83.

An ‘Amazingly Curious’ Leader

On Sunday, in a post on X, Su described Gerstner as a leader who was “amazingly curious and insightful” about technology, while noting that she was privileged to learn and work under his leadership early in her career.

Su said she was “so honored to have had a chance to work with him,” adding that her “condolences are with Lou's family and the extended IBM family.”

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced Gerstner’s death to the company’s 293,000 global employees on Sunday, without specifying any cause.

Gerstner, who served as IBM's CEO from 1993 to 2002, is widely credited with orchestrating the company's turnaround from the brink of collapse, overseeing a period in which the stock rose more than 800%.

After retiring, Gerstner remained closely connected to the company, providing “generous advice” to the CEOs and senior executives who followed him, including Arvind Krishna, who assumed leadership nearly two decades after he stepped down.

Lasting Influence For Generations

Su's tribute underscores Gerstner's lasting influence on multiple generations of technology executives, having orchestrated a similar revival at AMD since taking over as its CEO in 2014.

Since retiring, Gerstner also penned a best-selling book named “Who Says Elephants Can’t Dance?” which chronicles his efforts in turning IBM around.

Shares of IBM were up 0.17% on Friday, closing at $305.09, and are down 0.07% overnight.

Photo Courtesy: jamesonwu1972 On Shutterstock.com