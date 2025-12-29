Chris Murphy Says Ban On Nvidia Selling To China Was Costing The Chipmaker Billions, So The Company 'Wrote Huge Checks' To Trump's Vanity Projects

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) accused President Donald Trump of compromising U.S. national security by accepting payments from Nvidia Corp’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) linked projects to ease restrictions on selling advanced microchips to China.

Trump Allegedly Influenced NVIDIA China Chip Policy

On Sunday, in a post on X, Murphy said, "I want to tell you how the corruption works in this White House, give you a specific example and how it hurts our national security."

He named Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, alleging that the company sent money to Trump's personal ventures to influence policy.

Murphy explained that U.S. rules historically barred NVIDIA from exporting its most advanced chips to China, a measure intended to prevent Beijing from advancing in artificial intelligence technology.

"But the CEO of NVIDIA figured out how you can change Trump’s mind, send him money. And so that’s what he did," Murphy said.

The White House and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Trump Delays China Chip Tariffs Amid Nvidia H200 Backlash

Last week, the Trump administration signaled a tough stance on Chinese semiconductors but postponed tariffs until 2027, following a Section 301 investigation into China's trade practices.

The U.S. Trade Representative said China's actions had disadvantaged American companies, workers and the economy.

Earlier this month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused the administration of favoring corporate interests after it approved Nvidia's H200 AI chip sale to China, claiming high-level access influenced the decision.

Nvidia responded that sales still required U.S. licenses and represented a small portion of its domestic computing power.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized the H200 approval, noting it was far more powerful than chips China could previously import and could help China catch up with the West in the AI race.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) also criticized Trump on X for allowing Nvidia to sell H200 AI chips to China, warning it could boost China's AI development and called Trump the biggest threat to U.S. global leadership.

