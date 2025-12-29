Alphabet's Waymo Conducts Robotaxi Testing In London Ahead Of Next Year's Planned Expansion

Alphabet Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) self-driving cab service Waymo was recently spotted testing its Robotaxi in London.

Waymo In London

A video has surfaced online, which showcases a Waymo-branded Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle on the streets of London, according to a post on YouTube by user @stevestesla9120 on Sunday. The video showcases a Waymo being driven on the road. It's worth noting that the car wasn't operating autonomously in the video.

The company had announced earlier that it would be expanding its operations to other countries, with Waymo eyeing an expansion in London as it announced it would be working with its fleet operations partner, Moove, and seeking the regulatory approval required to operate Robotaxis in London. The company reached 14 million paid Robotaxi rides in 2025.

Waymo's San Francisco Woes

The company recently faced repeated disruptions in Robotaxi operations in San Francisco, owing to multiple factors, including a PG&E Corp-operated (NYSE:PCG) substation outage in the city, which resulted in Waymo pausing its service. Waymo issued a fleet-wide software update following the incident.

Waymo also halted its operations in the San Francisco Bay Area on Christmas Day following severe weather warnings, including flash floods issued by the National Weather Service.

Apollo Go In London, Tesla FSD Eyes Europe

Meanwhile, companies like Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have partnered with Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:BIDU) Robotaxi service Apollo Go to bring self-driving taxis to the UK next year.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk claimed that he was driven around autonomously by a Tesla Robotaxi in Austin. The EV giant is also eyeing introducing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in the European region next year.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, GOOGL declined 0.10% to $313.20 during after-hours trading on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock