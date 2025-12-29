Microsoft Requiring Internet To Install Windows Is Dystopian, Says Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Amid Worries About Loss Of Control Over PCs

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , voiced his concerns Sunday about corporations like Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) gaining more control over personal computers.

‘Corporations Want To End Ownership’

Buterin shared his experience in response to an X post about big technology companies trying to end people’s ability to own personal computers.

“I think for a lot of people, corporations ending the ability to own your own PC is going to be the last straw before they radicalize,” Andrew Perpetua argued. “The corporations want to end ownership.”

Perpetua said that people will move closer to “hardcore socialism and communism” as a result.

Buterin Expresses Frustration

Vitalik Buterin recalled how he needed an internet connection, which required communicating with Microsoft servers, during initial device setup. He described the experience as “dystopian,” particularly since he ultimately wanted to use Linux, the open-source operating system.

Notably, Microsoft’s October 2025 policy makes an internet connection and a Microsoft account mandatory for most Windows 11 setups.

Design Meant For Average Folks, Not ‘Nerds’

An X user iRiSh argued that Microsoft’s design caters to 99.99% of non-technical users, who, unlike “nerds” like Buterin, may have difficulty compiling software.

Microsoft didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment on the matter.

Buterin Pushes For Decentralization

Buterin’s comments echo his previous concerns about the risks of unchecked technological advancements and growing centralization.

Last year, he criticized OpenAI’s ambitious plans for superintelligent AI, describing them as “very risky”. He batted for an ecosystem of open models running on consumer hardware rather than a few central servers controlled by a small cohort of conglomerates.

