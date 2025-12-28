Weekend Round-Up: XPeng's Middle East Expansion, China's EV Energy Limits, Waymo's Service Pause, Holiday Travel Chaos And Tesla's European Decline

This week was a mixed bag for the tech and travel sectors. Chinese EV maker XPeng Inc. announced expansion plans in the Middle East and Africa, while China introduced new energy consumption standards for EVs.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo paused its services due to weather conditions and the holiday travel scene was thrown into chaos by a winter storm. Lastly, Tesla Inc.’s sales in Europe continued to decline.

XPeng’s Middle East And Africa Expansion

XPeng shares rose after the company unveiled its expansion plans in the Middle East and Africa. The company held a brand launch event in Doha, Qatar, where it introduced its G9 and G6 SUVs and announced future local launches. XPeng also revealed plans to bring its P7+ sedan to the local market soon.

China’s New EV Energy Limits

China has introduced a new energy-consuming standard for EVs, the first of its kind in the world. The regulation states that an EV must not consume more than 15.1 kWh per 100 kilometers for vehicles weighing around two tonnes. The new standard, which tightens energy consumption regulations by 11%, will take effect from January 1, 2026.

Waymo Pauses Service In San Francisco

Alphabet’s Robotaxi service Waymo paused its services in the San Francisco Bay Area due to flash flood warnings on Christmas Day. The company issued a statement on its official app saying that its services in the area were temporarily unavailable.

Holiday Travel Chaos

A powerful winter storm disrupted peak holiday travel across the Northeast, leading to widespread flight cancellations and delays. Airlines across the U.S. canceled and delayed thousands of flights as winter storm Devin brought heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Tesla’s Europe Struggles

Tesla’s sales in Europe continue to decline, with an 11.8% year-on-year drop in November. The company sold 22,801 units in the region during November, down from 25,840 units last year. Tesla’s year-to-date sales from January to November also showed a 28% decline from the same period last year.

