Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Taps SpaceX Rival United Launch Alliance's Former CEO To Lead Its New National Security-Focused Unit

Blue Origin, the aerospace company established by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has announced the appointment of Tory Bruno as the president of its newly formed national security division.

Bruno's Role At Blue Origin

Bruno will lead the National Security Group and will report directly to Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp.

"We share a deep belief in supporting our nation with the best technology we can build. Tory brings unmatched experience, and I'm confident he'll accelerate our ability to deliver on that mission. Glad to have you with us," Limp said in a post on social media platform X.

The company is aiming to compete with SpaceX and capture a larger share of the lucrative U.S. military and intelligence launch contracts.

Bruno's Experience

Bruno, who recently stepped down as CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA), brings with him experience from the U.S. launch industry.

At ULA, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) , Bruno played a key role in the development of the Vulcan rocket, a next-generation launch vehicle intended to replace the Atlas V and Delta IV rockets.

Blue Origin, which supplies ULA with BE-4 engines for the Vulcan rocket, is both a key partner and a competitor in the U.S. launch market.

Strengthening Blue Origin

The appointment of Bruno comes at a pivotal time for Blue Origin as it seeks to strengthen its position. Bruno’s experience with the Vulcan rocket is particularly relevant, as Amazon’s Project Kuiper plans to use the Vulcan Centaur rocket for launching its internet satellites.

Bruno’s previous comments on the need for more transportation options in the space industry stress the importance of the growing demand for efficient and reliable launch services.

Blue Origin is a key rival of Elon Musk founded SpaceX. The company's President, Gwynne Shotwell, as well as Musk, had previously hit back at Bruno's comments on SpaceX's Raptor 3 engine.

