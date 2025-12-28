Tesla CEO Elon Musk Added More To His Wealth In 2025 Than Google Co-Founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin Combined

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk added more to his wealth in 2025 than the co-founders of search giant Alphabet Inc.-owned (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin combined.

Musk's Net Worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth stood at $638 billion. The Tesla CEO's wealth had a $205 billion boost in 2025 so far.

In comparison, Page's net worth stood at $270 billion, growing by $101 billion this year. Fellow Google co-founder, Brin, saw his wealth surge by $92.5 billion in 2025 to $251 billion.

World's Top 10 Billionaires

Overall, the world's top 10 richest people added $604.39 billion to their net worth in 2025.

This is higher than the estimated nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Singapore. According to an International Monetary Fund estimate, Singapore's nominal GDP stood at $574 billion in 2025.

Musk's Predictions

Musk’s financial success in 2025 aligns with his bold predictions of wealth and technology. He has been vocal about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The Tesla CEO recently emphasized that AI and robotics could lead to universal wealth, suggesting that these technologies are key to eliminating scarcity.

Earlier this month, Musk reiterated his belief that money might become obsolete as AI and robotics advance. During a discussion with Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Musk predicted that money could disappear “as a concept” when AI and robotics satisfy all human needs.

Musk’s vision extends beyond personal wealth. He has engaged in discussions about the future of society, suggesting that AI and robotics could render traditional jobs unnecessary.

