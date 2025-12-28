Weekend Tech Roundup: Italy Targets Meta, Samsung's GPU Move, AI Billionaires, TikTok's Oracle-Led Shift And Russia's Starlink Threat

This week was buzzing with tech news, from Italy’s antitrust authority taking on Meta Platforms, Inc. to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. gearing up to launch its first in-house mobile GPU.

The AI sector saw a wealth boom, creating over 50 new billionaires, while ByteDance handed over control of TikTok’s U.S. operations to an Oracle-led group. Lastly, Russia is suspected of developing an anti-satellite weapon targeting Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Let’s dive into the details.

Italy Takes On Meta’s WhatsApp AI Strategy

Italy’s competition watchdog, AGCM, has ordered Meta to suspend certain WhatsApp terms that could potentially sideline rival AI chatbot providers. The move is part of an ongoing investigation into whether Meta has abused its dominant market position through WhatsApp, one of the world’s most widely used messaging apps.

Read the full article here.

Samsung’s First In-House GPU For Exynos 2600

Samsung is set to debut its first in-house mobile graphics processing unit, marking a significant shift in its semiconductor strategy. The new GPU will be integrated into Samsung's next-generation Exynos 2600 mobile application processor, expected to power models in the upcoming Galaxy S26 smartphone series. Read the full article here.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Driverless Tesla Robotaxi Drove Him Around Austin With No Safety Monitor

AI Boom Creates Over 50 New Billionaires

The artificial intelligence sector generated unparalleled wealth in 2025, creating more than 50 new billionaires as investors poured billions into AI companies. According to Crunchbase data, $202.3 billion was invested in AI startups, capturing 50% of all global funding, up 16% from 2024.

Read the full article here.

ByteDance Hands Over Control Of TikTok’s Operations To Oracle-Led Group

ByteDance has moved to transfer control of TikTok’s U.S. operations to an Oracle-led investor group in an effort to avert a potential ban. China has called for cooperation and fair treatment, hoping companies involved in the TikTok transaction will reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations while balancing the interests of all parties.

Read the full article here.

Russia Suspected Of Developing Anti-Satellite Weapon To Target Starlink

Two NATO-nation intelligence services have raised suspicions about Russia's potential development of an anti-satellite weapon, allegedly designed to disrupt Elon Musk‘s Starlink constellation. The so-called “zone-effect” weapon could flood Starlink orbits with hundreds of thousands of dense pellets, potentially knocking out multiple satellites simultaneously.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga.

Image via Shutterstock