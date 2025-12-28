Tim Cook's Nike Buy, AI Smart Glasses, Court Victory And More: This Week In Appleverse

As the weekend comes to a close, let’s take a look at some of the most intriguing stories that emerged in the tech and market world.

Why Tim Cook’s Buy Is Drawing Market Parallels

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , has recently purchased shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) . This move has drawn parallels with Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) market behavior earlier this year. The purchase coincided with a moment when pessimism appeared fully priced in, signaling a potential market bottom.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Amazon’s Alexa Chief Says Younger Users Are Getting ‘Tired of Doom Scrolling’— And The Fix May Mean No Phones At All

Apple Targets 2026 Launch For AI Smart Glasses, Camera-Equipped Airpods, With Foxconn, TSMC Set To Play Key Roles: Report

Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to expand its artificial intelligence strategy beyond iPhones and Macs, with AI-powered wearable devices expected to debut in 2026.

Apple is planning to launch two new AI-driven wearable products — smart glasses and AI-powered AirPods — as early as 2026, according to a report from Taiwan’s Money UDN.

Read the full article here.

Tim Cook Just Purchased $3 Million Worth Of Nike Shares Along With Another Company Director

Apple Inc.’s CEO, Tim Cook, has made a significant personal investment in Nike Inc. Cook, who has been on Nike’s board since 2005, has acquired 50,000 shares in the company at an average price of $58.97 per share, in a transaction valued at $2.95 million.

His total position in the popular apparel retailer now stands at 105,480 shares following the purchase, valued at $6.04 million, based on the stock's closing price on Tuesday, at $57.34 per share.

Read the full article here.

Apple And Google Score Court Victory As Judge Halts Texas Law Requiring Age Checks, Parental Consent For Apps

A federal judge has blocked Texas from enforcing a child safety law aimed at app stores. The law would have required app stores and developers to verify users’ ages and obtain parental consent for minors, potentially violating the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin issued a preliminary injunction against Texas’s App Store Accountability Act, which was set to take effect in January.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s $200 ‘iPhone Sock’ Feels Pricey For A Christmas Gift, But The Tech Giant Has Made Some Even Stranger Stocking Stuffers Throughout The Years

Apple has introduced a new product that has raised some eyebrows. The “iPhone Sock” is a 3D-knit cross-body pouch designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods, and a few small essentials. This limited-edition accessory, created in collaboration with the Issey Miyake Design Studio, blurs the line between fashion and tech.

Developed in collaboration with the Issey Miyake Design Studio, the Japanese fashion house behind Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtlenecks, the limited-edition accessory blurs the line between fashion and tech.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: jamesteohart via Shutterstock