Scott Galloway Urges Young Job Seekers To Prioritize Networking: 'The Person They Pick Is Someone Who Has...'

Scott Galloway has urged young job seekers to prioritize real-world relationships, arguing that personal advocates increasingly determine who gets hired in a crowded job market.

Hiring Flood Leaves Qualified Candidates

Business professor and entrepreneur Galloway said traditional job hunting offers increasingly steep odds as major companies receive overwhelming volumes of applications and lean heavily on internal recommendations.

Speaking on Shane Smith's Vice News podcast, Galloway described how hiring filters rapidly narrow applicant pools.

"Google puts out a job opening, they get 200 CVs within like eight minutes," he said.

"They limit it down to the 20 most qualified. 70% of the time, the person they pick is someone who has an internal advocate."

In-Person Networking Builds Advocates Who Open Doors Over Time

Galloway encouraged young professionals to cultivate genuine connections early, saying sustained goodwill helps people remember and recommend you when opportunities arise.

"You go out, you make friends, you drink, and at every possible opportunity, you help that person out," he said.

Being supportive of others, even when they are not around, can turn those relationships into referrals.

He added that workplace presence still matters. "You want to be placed in rooms of opportunities when you're not physically there," he said, suggesting that remote workers may miss social interactions that strengthen career visibility.

See Also: Tesla's New Battery Patent Could Be Key Breakthrough In Improving Efficiency Even At High Temperatures— Will This Help Expand Robotaxis?

Hiring Freezes, AI Drive Job Market Concerns

Earlier, job seekers reported that companies rescinded offers due to sudden hiring freezes, leaving many frustrated.

Federal Reserve data showed a slight decline in employment and weaker hiring demand across half of its districts, as businesses paused hiring, relied on attrition, and focused on upskilling existing workers.

Layoffs created a surplus of overqualified candidates, while some entry-level roles were replaced by artificial intelligence.

At the same time, a viral chart highlighted a stark contrast: the S&P 500 surged over 70% since ChatGPT's debut in November 2022, while job openings fell nearly 30%.

Journalist Derek Thompson noted that the divergence was primarily driven by Federal Reserve monetary tightening, not AI.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Standret/Shutterstock