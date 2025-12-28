Sam Altman Says OpenAI Is Hiring A Head Of Preparedness As AI Risks Grow

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company is seeking a Head of Preparedness, a role focused on addressing the growing challenges posed by advanced AI models.

Altman Highlights Urgent Need For AI Safety Role

Altman announced the job opening on X, emphasizing the critical nature of this role at a time when AI models are advancing rapidly and presenting new challenges.

The American entrepreneur wrote, “This is a critical role at an important time; models are improving quickly and are now capable of many great things, but they are also starting to present some real challenges.”

Altman noted out that among the issues that must be addressed are the models’ possible effects on mental health and their increasing ability to spot crucial computer security flaws.

The official notice said the role would involve expanding, strengthening and guiding OpenAI's Preparedness program, ensuring safety standards keep pace with the company's evolving AI capabilities.

OpenAI Expands As Growth Accelerates

The hiring push comes as OpenAI continues to expand its footprint in the AI sector.

In July, the company acquired the full team from AI startup Crossing Minds as part of its broader effort to ensure artificial general intelligence benefits humanity and aligns with human values.

The U.S.-based AI firm also acquired the AI-powered personal finance app Roi, with only the startup's CEO coming on board post-acquisition.

OpenAI has also drawn attention for its rapid growth, with reports that the company is considering a $100 billion fundraising round at a valuation of up to $750 billion, a move that could precede one of the largest IPOs in history, though Altman has said he is "0% excited" about the idea of being a public company CEO.

