If You Invested $5000 In Tesla Around Christmas 2020, Here's How Much It Would Be Worth Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has amassed a market cap of $1.6 trillion, making it the most valuable automaker in the world today, far exceeding the combined market capitalization of automakers like Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) , BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) and more.

If you're curious about what the stock returns would be on TSLA if you invested $5,000 in the EV giant back during Christmas in 2020, here's how much you could've made.

Tesla Stock Movements

Since Dec. 24, 2020, Tesla stock has experienced record highs but also some sharp lows. If you invested $5,000 in Tesla around Christmas five years ago, when the stock was at approximately $220.59, it would buy you 22.66 shares in the company.

Based on Tesla's Pre-Market trading figure, according to Benzinga Pro data as of December 23, 2025, where the stock is trading at $490.49, your investment today would be somewhere around $11111, a positive return of over 122% with a profit of $6111 on your initial investment.

Tesla, during the last five years, has hit a low of $101.81 on January 6, 2023, and recently hit a high of $498.83 on December 22, 2025.

Tesla's Falling Sales

Tesla, despite its valuation, has been reporting consistently declining sales this year, with the latest figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showcasing a 28% YoY decline in the automaker's YTD sales in Europe, along with an almost 12% decline in sales during November. Tesla's rival BYD, on the other hand, surged almost 222% in November.

The lackluster sales come despite electrified vehicles (Hybrids, EVs and PHEVs) reporting a growth in the region and accounting for almost 63% of the total car sales in the region.

Shareholders Approve Trillion-Dollar Pay Package

Tesla shareholders in November voted overwhelmingly in favor of a trillion-dollar pay package for Musk, which would reward Musk with compensation as the automaker hits crucial goals outlined by the Board of Directors in the pay package. However, it's worth noting that Musk could still pocket billions of dollars by hitting some of the relatively easier targets.

Musk also received a major boost as a court in Delaware reversed its decision to void Musk's $56 billion pay package approved by investors in 2018. With the package now restored, Musk could gain over 18.1% stake in the company's expanded share base should he choose to exercise the stock options related to the 2018 compensation award.

