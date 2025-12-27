All-In On AI: What Happens If the Bubble Pops In 2026?

Apollo Global Management Inc.'s (NYSE:APO) 2026 outlook, spearheaded by chief economist Torsten Slok, gives a sharp warning: the U.S. economy has become dangerously reliant on a single engine of growth—artificial intelligence.
As 2026 approaches, the S&P 500 has transformed into a concentrated bet. If the AI bubble were to pop, the fallout would likely cause widespread economic damage due to what Slok calls a “single point of failure.”
“Single Point of Failure”
The core of Apollo's concern is the unprecedented concentration of the S&P 500. For the first time in history, the 10 largest companies—largely driven by the AI narrative—comprise over 40% of the index's total market cap.
Capex Overload: Hyperscalers (like Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon and Oracle) plan to spend a record 60% of their operating cash flow primarily on AI infrastructure capex.
GDP Dependence: AI-related investment contributed more to U.S. GDP growth than consumer spending in 2025. AI has become the primary lifeline for the entire U.S. economy, driving the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) up by nearly 18% this year alone.
What Happens if the Bubble Pops?
If AI demand signals weaken or the massive capex fails to yield immediate productivity gains, Apollo predicts several “cascading negative consequences.”
- Market Correction: A sharp “unwinding” of the Magnificent 7 would trigger a broader market correction. Since the S&P 500 is so top-heavy, a 20-30% drop in the leaders could wipe out years of gains.
- Infrastructure Freeze: A rollover in AI sentiment would lead to a sudden halt in data center construction and chip orders.
- Recession Trigger: With non-AI growth already weak, the loss of AI investment could push the U.S. economy into recession. Apollo points to a 30% consensus recession probability for 2026.
"While we expect the AI cycle to continue in 2026, any rollover would have material negative consequences … We are therefore monitoring all dimensions of the AI story extremely closely," Apollo concluded.
