TikTok Enters $3 Billion Micro-Drama Boom With In-App 'Minis'— Aims To Keep Viewers Inside Its Platform

TikTok is reportedly pushing deeper into short-form entertainment by rolling out in-app "Minis" that let users binge micro dramas without leaving the platform.

TikTok Brings Micro Dramas In-House

TikTok has quietly added a Minis section featuring mini games and mini drama apps — bite-sized, mobile-first series made up of dozens of short episodes, reported Business Insider.

A TikTok employee described the feature on LinkedIn as a way to reduce friction by allowing viewers to sample episodes directly inside the app before taking any off-platform steps.

The post was later deleted.

One person familiar with the program told the publication that TikTok views Minis as an extension of its TikTok Shop success, keeping discovery, viewing, and payments within its ecosystem.

The company did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

How Micro Drama Apps Make Money

Micro dramas — which originated in China and often lean into melodramatic tropes — typically operate on a freemium model.

Viewers can watch a limited number of episodes for free before being prompted to pay, often $10 or more per title, or subscribe for $40 to $80 a month.

Within TikTok Minis, some apps offer small discounts to users who pay directly through TikTok, incentivizing in-app transactions over external downloads.

Hollywood And Big Tech Take Notice

Short-drama apps are projected to generate $3 billion in global revenue this year, excluding China, according to Owl & Co.

Founder Hernan Lopez said ByteDance played a key role in popularizing the format in China and is now aiming to replicate that success in the U.S.

Major studios are watching closely, with Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOX) investing in micro-drama startups and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) exploring vertical adaptations.

ByteDance Moves To Transfer TikTok's US Operations

Meanwhile, China urged cooperation and equal treatment as ByteDance took steps to transfer control of TikTok's U.S. operations to an investor group led by Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) in an effort to head off a potential ban.

ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent, signed binding agreements last week to shift control of the app's U.S. business to a consortium of investors that includes Oracle.

The move is intended to resolve years of regulatory uncertainty and prevent a U.S. ban tied to national security concerns.

U.S. officials have long warned that TikTok's ownership structure could allow the Chinese government access to American user data — an allegation ByteDance has consistently denied.

