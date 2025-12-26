XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares rose Friday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker unveiled new expansion plans in the Middle East and Africa.

The Chinese EV maker said that it held a brand launch event in Doha, Qatar, introducing new SUVs and announcing future local launches, CnEVPost reports.

At the Doha event, XPeng showcased its G9 and G6 sport utility vehicles. The company also revealed plans to bring its P7+ sedan to the local market soon.

Flying Car Showcase

XPeng also presented products from its flying car subsidiary, Aridge, highlighting its broader mobility ambitions beyond traditional electric vehicles.

The entry into Qatar marks a deeper push into Middle Eastern and African markets for XPeng. Executives said the move lays the groundwork for further expansion into the Gulf region.

XPeng said it signed a strategic partnership on Dec. 16 with Mauritian distributor Axess Limited to expand its sales and service network in Eastern Africa.

Distribution Deal

The EV maker earlier this year named Qatar's Pioneer Motors, a subsidiary of the Almana Group, as its exclusive distributor for the country, cementing its local market presence.

XPeng also said it is moving ahead with plans to start EV production in Malaysia. A new manufacturing project in Malacca is slated for mass production in 2026.

The company has teamed with EP Manufacturing Berhad to combine XPeng's smart EV technology with local manufacturing experience for Malaysian and broader ASEAN demand.

XPeng said the Malaysian facility will be its third localized production site worldwide and second in Asia-Pacific, complementing its expanded operations in Europe.

XPEV Price Action: XPeng shares were up 7.79% at $21.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Think A via Shutterstock