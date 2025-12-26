PowerBank, Smartlink AI Deploy First Solar-Powered AI Satellite

PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock rose Friday as it provided a milestone update on its space computing collaboration with Smartlink AI.

PowerBank says its joint effort with Smartlink AI includes the successful Dec. 10, 2025, launch of the DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite into orbit, marking a key step in the Orbital Cloud initiative.

Satellite Launch Success

On Dec. 10, 2025, Smartlink AI placed the Genesis-1 satellite into low-Earth orbit.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Slip After Christmas Day—Nvidia, Sobr Safe, Biohaven In Focus

The satellite has been producing solar power while circling the planet, validating the project's early technical goals.

Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank, said the satellite's deployment confirms their clean energy computing vision.

"This isn't just about launching a satellite," he said. "It's about proving that clean energy technology can enable entirely new categories of digital infrastructure."

PowerBank said the Orbital Cloud effort merges renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and decentralized computing.

The project aims to bring solar-powered data centers and blockchain verification nodes into space.

Technical Capabilities

Genesis-1 carries initial AI inference payloads and Ethereum blockchain verification components. The company said these features show autonomous solar computing can work beyond Earth's surface.

PowerBank announced the collaboration on Nov. 19, 2025. Less than a month later, Genesis-1 reached orbit, illustrating quick execution and strong engineering preparation by Smartlink AI and its partners.

The Orbital Cloud concept targets several fast-expanding markets. The global satellite industry could exceed $615 billion by 2032, while in-orbit data centers may grow sharply by 2035, industry forecasts suggest.

PowerBank said it will focus on its solar energy and thermal control technologies as next satellites launch.

The firm said these systems are essential for continuous, autonomous operation in space.

Smartlink AI expects to launch five to eight additional nodes in 2026.

Full commercialization of Orbital Cloud services is planned through 2027–2028, followed by autonomous network governance by 2030.

SUUN Price Action: PowerBank shares were up 2.50% at $2.04 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Andrei Armiagov via Shutterstock