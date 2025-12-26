This New AI Assistant Knows Your Habits, And Acts On Them

Tuya Inc.’s (NYSE:TUYA) global AI cloud platform provider, Tuya Smart, disclosed the launch of Hey Tuya on Thursday.

Hey Tuya, built on a multi-agent collaborative architecture, is a next-generation Super AI Life Assistant designed to embed AI seamlessly into everyday life.

Hey Tuya represents a major step forward in AI agents and physical AI, enabling proactive, intelligent support beyond screens across home, office, and other daily scenarios.

Key Features & Reach

Tuya Smart’s Hey Tuya AI assistant comes with both short-term and long-term memory, enabling it to learn users’ routines, preferences, and habits.

The AI assistant anticipates needs and makes proactive suggestions rather than simply responding to commands.

As it learns your habits, Hey Tuya will possibly suggest turning on the air conditioner 30 minutes before you arrive home, preheating the water heater and opening bedroom curtains ahead of your 7 a.m. wake-up, or dimming lights and activating a humidifier as you wind down for sleep.

This continuous learning process will make interactions feel more intuitive, seamless, and efficient, the company said.

Hey Tuya will be accessible to individual users as well as global brands and developers, who can integrate it into their AI devices or customize it further.

By leveraging Tuya’s open platform, the assistant aims to accelerate the global growth of Physical AI, fostering a collaborative and dynamic AIoT ecosystem.

Already, Tuya’s platform hosts over 12,000 AI Agents, handling 155 million daily interactions worldwide.

Moving forward, Hey Tuya will incorporate user feedback and best practices to continuously improve the experience.

Price Action: TUYA shares closed at $2.21 on Wednesday.

