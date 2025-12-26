Alphabet's Waymo Pauses Service Again In San Francisco On Christmas Day Amid Flash Flood Warning: Report

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Robotaxi service Waymo reportedly paused its services again in the San Francisco Bay Area amid flash flood warnings on Christmas Day.

Waymo Temporarily Paused Services

In a notification released on the official Waymo app on Thursday, the company issued a statement saying that its services in the area were unavailable, CNBC reported on Thursday. "Service temporarily paused due to National Weather Service flash flood warning," the notification said.

Waymo didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Waymo had earlier also reported a halt in its service in San Francisco as a result of an outage at a PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) substation, which caused several disruptions to traffic signals as well in the city.

Following the outage, Waymo issued a statement, announcing it had implemented fleet-wide updates to its software that would help it cope better with outages.

Elon Musk Claims Robotaxi Drove Him Autonomously

The news comes as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shared that a Tesla Robotaxi drove him autonomously around Austin on Saturday, putting the service one step closer to a wider rollout of the service in the city. Musk had earlier claimed that driverless operations would commence before the end of the year in Austin.

Meanwhile, Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki claimed that the Tesla FSD system misinterpreted raindrops on its cameras as debris, which caused the software to have trouble operating in rainy conditions.

Waymo's Expansion

On the other hand, Waymo, which competes with Tesla’s robotaxi, recently announced that it reached 14 million paid Robotaxi rides in 2025, also reportedly reaching the 450,000 weekly Robotaxi rides milestone. These milestones put the company firmly in the lead of the Robotaxi race in the U.S.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, GOOGL climbed 0.09% to $314.36 during Pre-market trading on Friday.

