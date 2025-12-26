Palantir's AI Story Hooks Retail Investors, Stock Explodes 157%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock gained 157% year-to-date as its commercial operations gain traction, backed by the artificial intelligence frenzy.

Kyle Dijamco represents Palantir’s rapidly growing base of retail investors, who have aggressively backed the stock during the AI boom.

The Los Angeles-based marketer increased his position after an earlier pullback and now holds about $25,000 worth of shares, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

Retail investors were on pace to pour nearly $8 billion into Palantir stock in 2025, according to Vanda data through Dec. 8, up more than 80% from last year and over 400% higher than in 2023.

However, Wall Street remains cautious about valuation, and institutional participation lags.

Analyst Sees Commercial Momentum

Despite Wall Street’s valuation concerns, Bank of America Securities said that recent meetings with Palantir strengthened its confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

Analyst Mariana Perez Mora pointed to strong traction in Palantir’s U.S. commercial business.

She said momentum is being driven by a growing backlog, shorter contract durations, and customers quickly moving deeper into Palantir’s value chain.

Government Deals Add Visibility

The analyst highlighted Palantir’s government segment, citing a recent two-year, $448 million order.

While critics continue to warn that Palantir’s technology could enable excessive surveillance, Mora said the company’s momentum remains intact.

She added that Palantir could expand its margins as operating leverage improves with each new use case, and that accelerating AI advancements are prompting enterprises to view Palantir’s infrastructure as essential for rapidly adopting evolving AI capabilities.

Earnings Beat, Outlook Raised

Palantir continued its strong 2025 run by delivering another earnings beat and raising guidance.

In November, the AI and data analytics firm reported EPS of 21 cents versus expectations of 17 cents.

Revenue climbed 62.8% year over year to $1.18 billion.

Palantir lifted its outlook, projecting fourth-quarter revenue about 12% above consensus and forecasted 300 basis points of operating margin expansion.

While Palantir trades at a premium valuation, its revenue growth rate and Rule of 40 score remain significantly ahead of those of its industry peers.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 0.14% at $194.45 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

