China's New EV Energy Limits Contrast With US Rollback Of Fuel Economy Standards

Authorities in China have unveiled a new energy-consuming standard for EVs in a first-of-its-kind regulation in the world.

15 kWh per 100 kilometers

Authorities in China have unveiled a new regulation, which dictates that an electric vehicle must not consume more than 15.1 kWh per 100 kilometers (62 miles) for vehicles weighing around two tonnes, Chinese local media outlet IT Home reported on Thursday, citing Chinese Central Television.

The regulation, called Energy Consumption Limits for Electric Vehicles Part 1 Passenger Cars, is the world's first mandatory standard for electric-vehicle energy consumption, and will take effect from January 1, 2026. The new standard tightens energy consumption regulations by 11%, the report suggests.

Trump Rolls Back CAFE Standards

The news comes as President Donald Trump rolled back Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards in the U.S., touting affordability and choice for American consumers. The CAFE norms dictate that a vehicle must cover a pre-determined distance on a gallon of fuel.

BYD's Charging Standard, European Expansion

The news comes as BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) has unveiled a new charging technology in China that can provide approximately 250 miles of range in 5 minutes. The system can provide charging speeds of up to 1 mW.

BYD also has consistently recorded a surge in its sales in the European market, with the latest data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showcasing an almost 222% surge in November sales for the brand.

BYD had also recorded a 200+% increase in sales during October. The Chinese EV giant is also considering bringing its kei car, previously reserved for the Japanese market, to European shores if the EU approves the new E-car class.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock