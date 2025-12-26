Why Mark Cuban Thinks New Grads Should Join Small Businesses Instead Of Chasing Silicon Valley Dreams: 'For Job Hunters, AI Is...'

Billionaire investor and former “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban believes new graduates should seek jobs in small to medium-sized businesses, because that’s where they can add the most value in the age of agentic AI.

“…new grads should be taking jobs SMBs and teaching them how to use agents to optimize processes they couldn't take the time or afford to do manually,” Cuban said late Wednesday, in a post on X.

He is referring to AI agents, or virtual assistants that can complete tasks entirely without requiring user prompts. Spending on this technology could reach a staggering $155 billion by 2030, according to an earlier report by Bank of America.

“For job hunters, AI is about agents. That's where you can add immediate value in ways the companies didn't know they needed,” the investor said, responding to a post by Box CEO Aaron Levie about the rise of AI agents.

Advice In A Tough Job Market

Cuban’s comments echo similar statements he made earlier this month to CNBC, saying, chasing jobs at SMBs instead of large corporations is the advice he would give his own kids.

He believes that in larger corporations, AI skills may not stand out as they would likely be common among the numerous IT department employees.

On the other hand, SMBs, which often lack this depth, are typically led by entrepreneurs who lack the luxury of conducting extensive research.

According to a Business Insider report, a study of more than 400 companies by software engineering management service Jellyfish said that agentic AI adoption in these companies had risen from 50% in December 2024 to 82% in May 2025.

Cuban’s comments also come at a time when one-fourth of America’s unemployed are college graduates, dubbed the “white-collar slowdown.”

