Elon Musk Thinks Government Healthcare Is Like 'DMV As Your Doctor' — Touts Optimus, Grok As Better Alternatives: 'Will Provide Incredible…'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has touted the Optimus humanoid robot and xAI's AI model Grok as better alternatives to state-funded healthcare services.

Better Healthcare For All

Taking to the social media platform X on Thursday, the CEO responded to a post that shared that a 44-year-old man in Canada had lost his life after waiting for over 8 hours at an emergency room at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta.

"Government healthcare is like having the DMV as your doctor," Musk said in his response. He added that Grok, as well as Optimus, would prove to be much better alternatives to universal healthcare. "Grok and Optimus will provide incredible healthcare for all," Musk shared.

It's worth noting that Musk has touted Optimus' healthcare applications in the past, sharing that the Robot could be used to perform surgeries, calling the Robot an "infinite money glitch," while also sharing that it would enable a universal high income for everyone.

Elon Musk's Tall Optimus Claims

Musk has claimed the Optimus robot could be beneficial in several applications in the future. He has touted the Robot as a tool to ensure a prison-free future, as the Optimus would follow people around and prevent them from committing crimes.

He has also shared that the Robot would represent over 80% of Tesla's future value amid a push towards AI and Robotics as illustrated in the company's Master Plan IV.

Optimus Teleoperators?

However, questions have been raised about Optimus' autonomous operations after a video emerged on social media which showcased the Robot at a Tesla event standing behind a counter offering water to people. The robot then mimicked the gesture of taking a headset off before falling onto the ground.

Interestingly, the robot wasn't wearing any headgear or a headset at the time, which has drawn scrutiny from people about the robots being operated by teleoperators instead of functioning autonomously. Musk had shared that the robot was being controlled by AI after a video showcased the Optimus' martial arts moves.

