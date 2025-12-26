Ross Gerber Says Tesla FSD v14 Doesn't Work Well In Rain — Camera Mistakes Raindrops For Debris

Investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, has shared his latest experiences with Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system amid praise from experts.

Check out the current price of TSLA here.

FSD Doesn't Work In Rain, Says Ross Gerber

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, the investor shared his experience with the FSD 14.2.1.25 update on his Cybertruck when he took it out for a trial run in the rain.

"Not sure of teslas plans if FSD doesn’t work well in rain or direct sunlight…" the investor shared in the post, along with a photograph of the FSD system screen that showcased a prompt which said "Autopilot Visibility Limited," urging the occupant to clear the dirt or debris on the FSD camera.

"There is no dirt. It’s just rain," Gerber said, after which he asked other users to try the system in the rain for themselves. Notably, Gerber had earlier hailed the improvements made by Tesla to the FSD system with the v14 update.

Elon Musk Claims He Was Driven Around Autonomously

The comments come as Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared that he was driven autonomously by the company's Robotaxi in Austin. "A Tesla with no safety monitor in the car and me sitting in the passenger seat took me all around Austin," Musk shared in the post.

The claim would take Tesla closer to Musk's end-of-year timeline of deploying driverless operations in Austin. A Tesla Robotaxi was also recently spotted testing autonomously in the city.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics, but offers poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA slid 0.11% to $485.03 at market close during the after-hours trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock