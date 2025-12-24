Apple's $200 'iPhone Sock' Feels Pricey For A Christmas Gift, But The Tech Giant Has Made Some Even Stranger Stocking Stuffers Throughout The Years

As holiday shoppers hunt for the perfect gift, Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest iPod–sock-type product reminded everyone that not every present from Cupertino fits neatly under the Christmas tree.

Apple's $200 iPhone Sock Raises Eyebrows

In November, Apple rolled out the iPhone Pocket, a 3D-knit cross-body pouch designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods and a few small essentials — perfect for those who want a tech gift with a fashion twist.

Developed in collaboration with the Issey Miyake Design Studio, the Japanese fashion house behind Steve Jobs' iconic black turtlenecks, the limited-edition accessory blurs the line between fashion and tech.

The pouch can be worn as a sling, wrapped around the wrist, or clipped to a handbag. Apple offers a short-strap version priced at $149.95 in eight bright colors, while the long-strap model costs $229.95 and comes in more muted tones.

The premium pricing — for what is essentially a fabric carrier — quickly drew online mockery with people comparing it with the previous sock-type product. Yet, the iPhone Pocket is far from Apple's first festive-season-worthy design gamble.

See Also: Wife Picked Her ‘Dream Purse’ for Christmas — Husband Gave It to His 16-Year-Old Daughter, So She Left Them at a Gas Station

Source: Apple

The Infamous Hockey Puck Mouse

Back in 1998, Apple shipped the original iMac with the round "hockey puck" mouse. Its small size and circular shape made it tricky to use, earning it a reputation as one of Apple's most disliked accessories — but it certainly would have been a conversation starter under the Christmas tree.

Source: eBay

The $461,000 Gold EarPods

Before AirPods existed, Apple experimented with luxury in extreme form. The company created a single pair of EarPods made from 18-karat rose gold, designed with U2 frontman Bono.

This one-off creation was sold at auction for $461,000 in 2013, proving that Apple's gifts can be as extravagant as they are exclusive.

Source: luxuryvolt.com

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

When Apple Sold Clothes, Knives And Beer Mugs

In the mid-1980s, Apple launched The Apple Collection, a short-lived lifestyle line featuring polo shirts, sailboards, Swiss Army knives and branded household items. It could have been a clever alternative to the usual pajama set — if pajamas were actually a beloved holiday gift.

Strange iPhone Prototypes That Never Shipped

Apple's design process has also produced oddities behind closed doors. Early iPhone prototypes included bulky humps, unconventional shapes and even octagonal designs, underscoring how much trial and error preceded the device that reshaped the smartphone market.

Benzinga Edge stock rankings indicate that Apple holds a positive outlook in the short, medium and long term, with additional performance insights available here.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: sdx15 on Shutterstock.com