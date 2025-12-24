Amazon, Meta, SpaceX, OpenAI And Trillion-Dollar IPOs Lead Futurum CEO Daniel Newman's Top 2026 Tech Predictions

Daniel Newman, CEO at Futurum Research, and strategist Shay Boloor shared their top seven stock market predictions for 2026 on Tuesday.

These predictions highlight long-term equity trends driven by AI infrastructure, software platforms, rising energy demand, and changing patterns in capital allocation.

Amazon, Meta Poised for Big Wins

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are back in favor after lagging peers over the past year. Concerns that AWS was underinvesting in AI infrastructure and that Meta was overspending on talent have eased, with AWS improving its AI capacity and strategy and Meta's investments beginning to pay off. The view is that both companies are positioned to be major winners in 2026.

Trillion-Dollar IPOs

SpaceX will be the largest IPO of 2026, surpassing OpenAI, with both valued above $1 trillion. It also expects blockbuster IPOs from Anthropic, Canva, and Databricks, while suggesting investor focus will center on a renewed showdown between Elon Musk and Sam Altman, with Musk emerging ahead.

Hyperscalers and Apple Drive AI Infrastructure

Hyperscalers are expanding datacenter capacity through partnerships with GPU REITs, but future growth will include major investments and M&A, exemplified by Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) $4.5 billion Intersect Power acquisition. While chip constraints remain a risk, long-term AI market leadership will hinge on power availability.

With Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook approaching the end of his tenure, a leadership transition is expected, likely bringing renewed focus on AI, increased capital expenditures, and significant infrastructure investment. While Apple doesn't need to be first, it must re-engage to stay competitive.

Enterprise AI Drives Growth Beyond LLM Hype

As the hype linking LLMs directly to revenue fades, enterprise AI is set for a renaissance, driving growth for hyperscalers and boosting software leaders like Palantir Technologies. (NASDAQ:PLTR) , ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) , Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) , and IBM (NYSE:IBM) are expected to increase use of agents and enterprise workflows, generating massive token volumes.

Despite OpenAI's high-profile trillion-dollar IPO, its competitive edge in large language models (LLMs) is diminishing. Full-stack AI players like Google (with Gemini 3) are gaining adoption, while Grok and Anthropic are emerging strong in coding AI. OpenAI still has opportunities, but significant market share losses could threaten the long-term success of its IPO.

Nvidia’s Continued Dominance

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is on track for over $300 billion in revenue in 2026, largely driven by data centers, with the potential to surpass Google as the world's most profitable company. With China re-engaging and NVIDIA firmly established as the AI platform of choice globally, the company is expected to deliver another dominant year. “Nvidia remains the king,” Newman wrote on X.

Newman’s predictions align with the broader market outlook for 2026. Analysts, such as Kenny Polcari, have suggested that the market may experience a midterm-led initial volatility, potentially impacting tech stocks. These predictions suggest that the AI and tech sectors will continue to be key drivers of market growth in 2026, with potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on emerging trends and industry shifts.

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.